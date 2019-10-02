News
Armenia PM, Russia President discuss wide range of issues of bilateral interest
Armenia PM, Russia President discuss wide range of issues of bilateral interest
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Russia discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral interest during their personal talks held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

“In particular, the interlocutors touched upon issues related to the Russian-Armenian economic cooperation, further strengthening of the military-political partnership and regional issues,” the press release reads.

Vladimir Putin arrived in Armenia to participate in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council today.

Armenian PM meets Putin
Հայերեն
