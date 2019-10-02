Armenia territorial administration and infrastructure minister to attend conference in Moscow

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, has left for Russia on a three-day working visit.
In Moscow, the minister will take part in the Russian Energy Week international forum, which will be held from Wednesday to Saturday, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The forum, which is organized by the Russian government, is a platform for discussing the challenges facing the energy sector and its current development issues.
Electricity, natural gas, petroleum and petroleum products, nuclear power, energy saving, and energy efficiency will be discussed at this event.