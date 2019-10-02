News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 02
USD
476.16
EUR
519.92
RUB
7.28
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.16
EUR
519.92
RUB
7.28
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenia territorial administration and infrastructure minister to attend conference in Moscow
Armenia territorial administration and infrastructure minister to attend conference in Moscow
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, has left for Russia on a three-day working visit. 

In Moscow, the minister will take part in the Russian Energy Week international forum, which will be held from Wednesday to Saturday, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The forum, which is organized by the Russian government, is a platform for discussing the challenges facing the energy sector and its current development issues.

Electricity, natural gas, petroleum and petroleum products, nuclear power, energy saving, and energy efficiency will be discussed at this event.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
World oil prices rising
Futures for Brent crude for December delivery increased 0.88% to $ 59.41 per barrel…
 MP: Armenian companies should be able to sign electricity sales agreements
Bagratyan believes that Armenian companies should be able to calmly sign deals with other countries, such as Georgia, and to realize…
WTI world oil prices rising
World prices for WTI crude oil rise during trading on Tuesday, October 1...
 PetroChina discovers new oil field
Proven oil reserves reach 358 million tons, and reserves are estimated at 693 million tons…
 World oil prices are falling
November WTI crude futures were down 0.07% at $ 55.87 a barrel...
 Oil prices are falling
World oil prices are falling during trading on Wednesday...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos