Prosperous Armenia Party leader: President of Belarus is my friend

YEREVAN. – President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko did not stay overnight at my house. Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman—and tycoon—Gagik Tsarukyan, who also heads the Prosperous Armenia faction in the National Assembly, on Wednesday told this to reporters in parliament.

Tsarukyan stated this referring to press reports that Lukashenko had stayed overnight at his mansion Tuesday evening, and they had been talking at his garden all night.

“Alexander Grigorich [Lukashenko] is my friend,” the PAP leader said. “[But] he stayed overnight at the reception home.”

And asked which matters they discussed, he just laughed out loud, while PAP MP Iveta Tonoyan, who was standing next to him, said, “The most diverse [matters].”

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan to attend Tuesday’s meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of the Eurasian Economic Union which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.