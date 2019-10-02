Serious incident occurs on Azerbaijan-Iran border leaving 3 killed

A serious incident occurred on the border between Azerbaijan and Iran on Wednesday night.
According to Azerbaijani media, the Azerbaijani border detachment revealed a violation of the state border by three unidentified people around midnight. In pursuit of border violators, border guards opened warning fire in the air. Border violators opened fire on the border, after which they tried to leave in the direction of Iran. All three intruders were killed. When examining the violators, a bag with 15 kg was found with various drugs and a sawn-off rifle with cartridges.