Artsakh: Frank Pallone's working visit continues, he visits The HALO Trust
Artsakh: Frank Pallone's working visit continues, he visits The HALO Trust
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

On the second day of the working visit to Artsakh, Frank Pallone, Co-Chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues and Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee visited the Republican Medical Center, where he was introduced to the work being done by Adventist Health Glendele in Stepanakert these days.

The congressman then visited The HALO Trust NGO's Stepanakert office to find out about the organization's plans.

The program by Congressman Pallone and his accompanying delegation to visit Artsakh ended with a tour of the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
