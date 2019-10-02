News
Armenian ambassador discusses military cooperation with Georgian Defense Minister
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Ambassador to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan has met with Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Armenian embassy reported. 

Ambassador Sadoyan has congratulated Garibashvili on assuming his post, expressing hope that during his tenure Armenian-Georgian defense relations would deepened.

Garibashvili, in turn, noted that Armenian-Georgian fraternal relations have a history of centuries and great potential for development.

Ambassador Sadoyan introduced Minister Garibashvili to the newly appointed Armenian military attaché in Georgia Mesrop Nazaryan.

At the meeting the sides discussed the prospects of cooperation between Armenia and Georgia in the military field.

The sides highlighted the importance to the implementation of steps promoting regional security and stability.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
