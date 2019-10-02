News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 02
USD
476.16
EUR
519.92
RUB
7.28
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.16
EUR
519.92
RUB
7.28
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenia MP calls on Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to visit Karabakh
Armenia MP calls on Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to visit Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Naira Zohrabyan, a member of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction in the National Assembly (NA) as well as a member of the NA delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), on Wednesday addressed the PACE 2019 Autumn Session in Strasbourg, France, spoke about the institute of Human Rights Defenders (Ombudsmen) in Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and presented their activities. 

In her remarks, Zohrabyan referred also to PACE Resolution 2240, which allows unlimited access to member states, including “grey zones,” by Council of Europe and United Nations human rights monitoring bodies.

“After the recent legislative changes [in Armenia], the mandate of the Human Rights Defender has further strengthened and expanded in our country,” Zohrabyan said, in particular. “In our country, the Human Rights Defender [now] has certain institutional and financial guarantees.

“In addition, the effective cooperation established between the institutes of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia and Artsakh is extremely important.

“The institute of Human Rights is one of the established institutes of Artsakh, and the institute of the Ombudsman of Artsakh has been a full member of the European Ombudsman Institute for over ten years already.

“A year ago, our Assembly adopted Resolution 2240, which allows unlimited access to member states, including ‘grey zones,’ by Council of Europe and United Nations human rights monitoring bodies. This resolution must finally be implemented. I would like to recall that under the resolution, the Assembly reaffirmed the legal obligations it has assumed toward the Council of Europe member states—to fully cooperate and act in good faith with the mechanisms for international human rights monitoring, including in terms of access to conflict zones. (…). So far, sadly, no progress has been made [in this regard] on the Artsakh issue.

“I hope that in this case, along with frozen conflicts, we will also not have a frozen resolution, whose examples, sadly, have not been few at our Assembly.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PACE autumn session opens in Strasbourg
Emmanuel Macron will address PACE and answer questions from parliamentarians…
 Armenia FM presents government's broad reform agenda to CoE Secretary General
The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the high-level and...
 PACE President to Baku: CoE member obliged to implement ECHR decisions
The Committee of Ministers, PACE, and the Secretary-General are working to create additional response mechanisms in such situations…
 Karabakh Parliament Speaker congratulates newly elected European Parliament President
Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh...
 PACE delegates urge Armenian authorities to take measures to ensure security of LGBT community
A written declaration, signed by more than 20 delegates from different countries have been published on PACE website…
Head of CoE Office in Yerevan on Armenia signing Istanbul Convention
Vutova added that the EU has created appropriate tools and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos