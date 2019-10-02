Armenia’s Davtyan attends meetings of CIS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries’ attorneys general

The Prosecutor General of Armenia, Artur Davtyan, attended and addressed at the 29th meeting of the Coordination Council of General Prosecutors of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries. The event was held in Bishkek.

In the capital city of Kyrgyzstan, Armenia’s attorney general also participated in and delivered remarks at the 17th meeting of the prosecutors general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in which Armenia has the status of a dialogue partner.

On the margins of his visit to Bishkek, Armenia’s prosecutor general also had separate bilateral meetings with the heads of delegations and prosecutors general of the partner countries.

And after the bilateral talk between Armenia’s Artur Davtyan and Uzbekistan’s attorney general Nigmatilla Yuldashev, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Prosecutor General’s Offices of the two countries.