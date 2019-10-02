News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 02
USD
476.16
EUR
519.92
RUB
7.28
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.16
EUR
519.92
RUB
7.28
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Yerevan municipality transfer AMD 160 million to Sanitek
Yerevan municipality transfer AMD 160 million to Sanitek
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The municipality of Yerevan today transferred a total of AMD 160 million to Sanitek companies for services rendered in the second half of August 2019, Yerevan Mayor’s spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan wrote on Facebook.

According to him, they urge Sanitek management to pay employees’ salaries.

“The Yerevan City Hall no longer has any financial obligations to Sanitek companies, taking into account that fact of complete termination of garbage removal and sanitary cleaning services in Yerevan since August 29 by these companies,” he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos