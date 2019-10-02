News
News
Khamenei says Iran will continue to reduce nuclear obligations
Khamenei says Iran will continue to reduce nuclear obligations
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Tehran will continue to reduce its nuclear deal obligations until it reaches the desired result, said Iranian leader Ali Khamenei.

On the nuclear issue, Iran will continue to reduce fulfillment of obligations, he said adding that Iran must continue with all seriousness until they reach the desired result.

US-Iran relations deteriorated last year, when the US pulled out of a deal with Tehran on its nuclear program. In response, Iran also suspended the implementation of several provisions of the treaty. In addition, the US reintroduced sanctions against Iranian authorities and companies. European participants in the transaction announced the need to maintain the agreement.
Rouhani says why he did not agree for talks with Trump
If he had confidence that these negotiations would be in the interests of the Iranian people, then he would certainly go for it…
 Tehran announced its readiness to act in response to Europe's non-compliance with Iranian deal conditions
Iran reserves the right to act in response to non-compliance by the France, Germany, the UK with its obligations under the nuclear deal…
 EU warns Iran it could withdraw from nuclear deal
The EU has told Iran that it will include Iran’s non-compliance with its obligations in the formal dispute resolution mechanism…
 Iranian FM: Rouhani’s refusal to negotiate with Trump is a rational step
This decision was made, despite the numerous efforts of other parties, but Rouhani…
Khamenei: Iran should no longer trust Europeans
“This is the strongest reason why we should not trust them in any field…
Rouhani: Iran is ready to seek immediate ratification of Additional Protocol to Iranian deal
"Contrary to Washington's expectations, the US pressures have made all parties and groups in Iran consider US as the sole culprit of current problems in various fields…
