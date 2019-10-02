Khamenei says Iran will continue to reduce nuclear obligations

Tehran will continue to reduce its nuclear deal obligations until it reaches the desired result, said Iranian leader Ali Khamenei.
On the nuclear issue, Iran will continue to reduce fulfillment of obligations, he said adding that Iran must continue with all seriousness until they reach the desired result.
US-Iran relations deteriorated last year, when the US pulled out of a deal with Tehran on its nuclear program. In response, Iran also suspended the implementation of several provisions of the treaty. In addition, the US reintroduced sanctions against Iranian authorities and companies. European participants in the transaction announced the need to maintain the agreement.