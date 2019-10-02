News
Russia national, 41, attempts to commit suicide in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor
Russia national, 41, attempts to commit suicide in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A Russian citizen attempted to commit suicide in Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia.

On Wednesday, at 10:17am, the 911 emergency hotline received a call informing that a person wanted to jump off from the 4th-floor balcony of a building in Vayk town, and rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a person wanted to jump from the 4th-floor balcony of an apartment of a building in Vayk.

But the rescuers, along with local citizens and police, prevented this suicide attempt by Russian national Artur A. (born 1978), and handed him over to the law enforcement.
This text available in   Հայերեն
