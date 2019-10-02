Ardshinbank named Armenia's safest bank of year by Global Finance

Ardshinbank has been named the Safest Bank in 2019 by international magazine “Global Finance”.

The status of "The Safest Bank of the Year" is awarded on the basis of such important metrics of the Bank’s activity as the evaluation of long-term foreign currency ratings from Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, as well as the total assets of the 1000 largest banks worldwide. This year’s survey includes the leading banks of 110 countries around the world.

Ardshinbank has been named Armenia’s Safest Bank by Global Finance for the sixth consecutive year. The status of the Safest Bank is considered the most trusted acknowledgement in banking.

