News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 02
USD
476.16
EUR
519.92
RUB
7.28
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.16
EUR
519.92
RUB
7.28
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Pallone in Artsakh: I am here because I want to make it clear that Artsakh is a state, a democratic nation
Pallone in Artsakh: I am here because I want to make it clear that Artsakh is a state, a democratic nation
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Congressional Armenian Caucus founding Co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ), upon his arrival today in Artsakh, underscored the importance of strengthening U.S. ties with Artsakh, an Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) supported legislative priority that he is advancing in Washington through H.Res.190, a bipartisan measure seeking to remove barriers to expanded U.S.-Artsakh travel and communication, Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) reported.

“I am here because I want to make it clear that Artsakh is a state, a democratic nation,” Congressman Pallone told chair of Artsakh parliament Ashot Ghulian and Parliamentary leaders.  “And, it is very important to have as many contacts as possible between the US and Artsakh.”  

The Congressman, earlier this year, introduced H.Res.190, which would also restore Artsakh’s role in all OSCE peace talks.  The measure currently has 25 cosponsors.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh: Frank Pallone's working visit continues, he visits The HALO Trust
The congressman then visited The HALO Trust NGO's Stepanakert office to find out about the organization's plans…
 Strategic military exercises continue in Karabakh
They are overseen by the Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander…
 Karabakh army conducts maneuvers, regroupings, military exercises
Several divisions of the Artsakh Defense Army…
 Artsakh President attends premiere of “Arran - a mystical country” movie
It is dedicated to the re-opening of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church...
 Artsakh President visits Hadrout region
Bako Sahakyan noted that the modernization and expansion of the network of medical institutions…
 Karabakh Parliament hosts delegates of Strovolos
The delegation was accompanied by representatives of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos