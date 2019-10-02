Pallone in Artsakh: I am here because I want to make it clear that Artsakh is a state, a democratic nation

Congressional Armenian Caucus founding Co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ), upon his arrival today in Artsakh, underscored the importance of strengthening U.S. ties with Artsakh, an Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) supported legislative priority that he is advancing in Washington through H.Res.190, a bipartisan measure seeking to remove barriers to expanded U.S.-Artsakh travel and communication, Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) reported.
“I am here because I want to make it clear that Artsakh is a state, a democratic nation,” Congressman Pallone told chair of Artsakh parliament Ashot Ghulian and Parliamentary leaders. “And, it is very important to have as many contacts as possible between the US and Artsakh.”
The Congressman, earlier this year, introduced H.Res.190, which would also restore Artsakh’s role in all OSCE peace talks. The measure currently has 25 cosponsors.