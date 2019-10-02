News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 02
USD
476.16
EUR
519.92
RUB
7.28
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.16
EUR
519.92
RUB
7.28
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Rouhani says why he did not agree for talks with Trump
Rouhani says why he did not agree for talks with Trump
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday at a government meeting that he did not agree for talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, because he did not believe that this meeting would be in Tehran’s interests, TASS reported.

According to him, if he had confidence that these negotiations would be in the interests of the Iranian people, then he would certainly go for it.

He added that the US president in his speech to the UN General Assembly twice stated that he wants to tighten sanctions against Iran.

Rouhani added that Tehran agrees with the general principles of the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron to save the nuclear deal, but does not accept the details of this proposal.

According to him, the basics of this initiative suggest that Tehran should not seek to obtain nuclear weapons, but also must help achieve peace in the region and of course, these principles can be adopted by Iran.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Khamenei says Iran will continue to reduce nuclear obligations
Iran must continue with all seriousness until they reach the desired result…
 Tehran announced its readiness to act in response to Europe's non-compliance with Iranian deal conditions
Iran reserves the right to act in response to non-compliance by the France, Germany, the UK with its obligations under the nuclear deal…
 EU warns Iran it could withdraw from nuclear deal
The EU has told Iran that it will include Iran’s non-compliance with its obligations in the formal dispute resolution mechanism…
 Iranian FM: Rouhani’s refusal to negotiate with Trump is a rational step
This decision was made, despite the numerous efforts of other parties, but Rouhani…
Khamenei: Iran should no longer trust Europeans
“This is the strongest reason why we should not trust them in any field…
Rouhani: Iran is ready to seek immediate ratification of Additional Protocol to Iranian deal
"Contrary to Washington's expectations, the US pressures have made all parties and groups in Iran consider US as the sole culprit of current problems in various fields…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos