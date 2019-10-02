Rouhani says why he did not agree for talks with Trump

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday at a government meeting that he did not agree for talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, because he did not believe that this meeting would be in Tehran’s interests, TASS reported.
According to him, if he had confidence that these negotiations would be in the interests of the Iranian people, then he would certainly go for it.
He added that the US president in his speech to the UN General Assembly twice stated that he wants to tighten sanctions against Iran.
Rouhani added that Tehran agrees with the general principles of the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron to save the nuclear deal, but does not accept the details of this proposal.
According to him, the basics of this initiative suggest that Tehran should not seek to obtain nuclear weapons, but also must help achieve peace in the region and of course, these principles can be adopted by Iran.