Armenia Central Bank head receives EEC member

Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia Artur Javadyan today received member of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Timur Zhaksylykov, who is in Armenia to participate in the sessions of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the EEC Advisory Committee for Financial Markets.
As reported the Central Bank, the interlocutors highly appreciated the results of the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and voiced hope that they will provide new opportunities for cooperation and integration. They attached special importance to the adoption of a concept paper on the formation of a common financial market and the joint efforts of the central banks of the member states and the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.
The interlocutors also discussed the scope of issues to be considered by the financial markets advisory committee and the future actions.