Charles Aznavour bust to be placed in Paris

In commemoration of the first anniversary of Charles Aznavour’s passing, a solemn reception was organized Tuesday at the Paris city hall, during which the Aznavour Foundation donated the bust of this great French Armenian artist to the city hall.

This sculpture will soon be placed at the Paris district where Aznavour had spent his childhood.

His family members, friends, French officials, and representatives of the French Armenian community attended the ceremony of handing this bust over to the Paris city hall.

This artwork was created by Armenian sculptor Alice Melikian in 1964, during Aznavour’s first visit to Armenia.

Legendary French Armenian chansonnier Charles Aznavour passed away on October 1, 2018 aged 94.