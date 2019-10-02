Analyst: Armenia 2nd President to not pose threat in liberty

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan won’t pose a threat in liberty. This is what political scientist Eduard Antinyan told journalists today.

According to him, the trial against Kocharyan isn’t Nikol Pashinyan’s personal revenge, but law and politics have been mixed up in the case of the events of March 1, 2008. “The incumbent government is different than the previous one and shouldn’t be afraid of examining this case. There is a need to accelerate the trial. In addition, the murders need to be investigated. There are also questions why Serzh Sargsyan isn’t involved in the case and why the events of 1996 aren’t being investigated,” he stated, adding that the attempts to protect Levon Ter-Petrosyan from the events of 2008 will hurt him.

According to the analyst, representatives of the former authorities are guided only by revenge, and this is why there is always information that the incumbent authorities will be replaced soon. “Instead of this, they could have geared their efforts and resources to be more constructive,” he concluded.