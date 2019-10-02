Armenia President receives delegates of Union of Armenians of Russia

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received the delegation led by President of the Union of Armenians of Russia Ara Abrahamyan and comprising the heads of the Union’s organizations operating in different regions of the Russian Federation, reports the Staff of the President of Armenia.

Greeting the Russian-Armenians, President Armen Sarkissian particularly said the following: “When you love your country, it doesn’t matter where you were born or which half of you is Armenian. The more you love your historic homeland, the better citizen you will be in the Russian Federation.”

The President stated that the Armenians of Russia are Armenia’s best ambassadors in Russia and the Staff of the President of Armenia is ready to support any good initiative in the areas of culture, science or business. Armen Sarkissian also presented the special presidential initiatives, including the ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) Program for development of science and technologies in Armenia and the plan to support restoration of Gyumri.

President of the Union of Armenians of Russia Ara Abrahamyan expressed gratitude to President Armen Sarkissian for the meeting and presented the various events that are being held as part of the Days of the Union of Armenians of Russia in Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).