Karabakh President meets with Ohannes Chekidjian and Nikolay Kostandyan

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan today had a meeting with National Hero of Armenia, composer and People’s Artist of the USSR Ohannes Chekidjian and Director of the Komitas Museum-Institute Nikolay Kostandyan.
Various issues related to the development of cultural life in Artsakh were on the agenda.
The President underscored Chekidjian’s personal contribution to the development of Armenian national culture and choral art, as well as his exceptional service in presenting Armenia to the outside world, adding that he enjoys special respect in Artsakh.
Bako Sahakyan welcomed the holding of concerts of prominent Armenian choirs in the republic within the framework of the events dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Komitas, considering it in demand in terms of preserving and propagating the Great Master’s creative heritage.
Minister of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan, Vice-Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archimandrite Sahak Shakaryan and other officials participated in the meeting.