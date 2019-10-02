Armenian Defense Minister praises course of large-scale military drills

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan praised course of large-scale military drills being held in Armenia.

According to him, during the drills unprecedented indicators were recorded that are related to the training of military personnel and the movement of the armed forces in various directions.

“At the moment, I can only note that an analysis is being carried out, which will be submitted to the government and, if necessary, to the relevant parliamentary commission,” Tonoyan noted.

At the same time, the head of the defense department noted that during the drill in 24 hours almost the same number of reserve troops were mobilized as they serve in the army.

The drills will end on October 5.