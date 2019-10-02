Armenian MFA conducts large-scale tapes for opening embassy in Australia

The Armenian MFA is conducting extensive talks for opening an embassy in Australia, said Armenian MFA Zohrab Mnatsakanyan asked to comment on My Step MP Arman Boshyan.

According to him, this issue has long been on the agenda of the Armenian side.

“We are conducting fairly large-scale negotiations. Our goal is to open an embassy in Australia, and we are moving according to our priorities. Australia is on our list of priorities, but in order to more clearly define the time frame for achieving our goals, we need to complete some negotiations with our partners so that we have a reasonable program for opening an embassy. And our goal is to realize this idea as soon as possible,” he said.