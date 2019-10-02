Putin meets ex-first lady Bella Kocharyan, soldier injured on Armenian-Azerbaijani border, 02.10.19 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-Related top news as of 02.10.2019:

· Before leaving for Russia, the Russian President, who was in Yerevan to attend the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, met Bella Kocharyan, the wife of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, at the Russian embassy.

The spokesperson for Russian president Dmitry Peskov and the head of the ex-president’s office Robert Kocharyan, Victor Soghomonyan have later confirmed the reports.

· Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in a new Facebook post noted that besides meeting’s within the EEU events hosted by Yerevan, he had also had a 1.5-hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan

“Armenian-Russian relations are on a reliable and positive track,” the PM noted.

Earlier, Pashinyan has posted a selfie on his Facebook with some of EEU leaders coming to Armenia.

According to him, even during the ride, they have managed to make an important decision.

· A contract soldier has been injured as a result of opponents' actions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border Tuesday.

The soldier was taken to Noyemberyan Medical Center. His life is not in danger.

The MC director Garunik Ghushchyan said that the soldier was currently transferred to a military hospital.

· The Armenian MOD has denied the reports of the Azerbaijani side about the “sabotage".

According to him, it is disinformation.

It was mentioned by the Azerbaijani media that the frontier combat posts of Azerbaijan were repeatedly fired from a large-caliber gun from the Armenian Armed Forces and it is additional evidence of the absurdity of this information, he added.

· The situation on the contact line has been quite calm, there are few incidents, but they are not very major, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in Sochi referring to Karabakh talks.

He also noted that the situation is much calmer than a year ago “but the political process is inhibited, and so far it has been impossible to get rid of this brake. The parties make statements quite serious. Including that ‘Karabakh is Armenia’ (PM Nikol Pashinyan said on August 5 in Stepanakert - ed.).”

According to him, this does not help create an atmosphere for the resumption of the political process.

· A bio-musical on the life and music of legendary world singer Charles Aznavour will debut at The Hotel Café in Hollywood in October. The production, written by Taleen Babayan, digs deep into primary sources, including Aznavour’s two out-of-print autobiographies, while incorporating 15 of his cherished songs.

· Signs showing the directions and mileage to London, Paris, Rome, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and…Yerevan (6060 miles) have been placed at the Connors Park on North Wabbas Avenue of Chicago, IL, Mirror-Spectator reported.

According to Oscar Tatosian, the honorary consul of Armenia to Chicago, “this sign will show us that the world is very small and we encourage people to travel to Armenia.”