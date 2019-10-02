PM: Armenia does its best to increase Eurasian Union efficiency

All this once again proved that Armenia is making every effort to increase the efficiency of the Eurasian Union…
From a political point of view, there has not yet been such a large-scale event in the Eurasian Economic Union, said Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Armenian Parliament on Wednesday.
According to him, all this once again proved that Armenia is making every effort to increase the efficiency of the Eurasian Union and increase the effectiveness of the republic’s membership in this structure.
Asked to comment why the president of Belarus left Armenia so early, Pashinyan noted that there were serious reasons for that.
“He had to attend some mourning events, which is why he left Armenia earlier than planned,” Pashinyan noted.