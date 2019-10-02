During a question-and-answer session with government officials at the National Assembly, deputy of the My Step faction Mikael Zolyan asked the Prime Minister how it happened that he and the heads of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union and the leaders of Iran and Moldova took the famous “selfie on the road”, and in response, Nikol Pashinyan stated that is nothing unusual.

“What is there to talk about? We just took a selfie together. If you are referring to the environment, there is nothing strange since the heads of states travel in the same vehicle when they participate in an event together.”

When asked why President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko wasn’t in the selfie, Pashinyan said the following: “As for the President of Belarus, I can say that he left Armenia a little early since something bad had happened in Belarus and he had to be present.”