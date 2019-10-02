Armenia Constitutional Court judge responds to information released by Prosecutor General's Office

In regard to the statement that the Prosecutor General’s Office issued through the mass media on October 1-2, I deem it necessary to inform the public that, on June 5-6, 2019, certain people, in regard to the disrespectful attitude towards and the offensive remarks and threats against me as a judge of the Constitutional Court, based on the report filed by the Staff of the Constitutional Court, a criminal case was instituted on July 2, 2019. This is what judge of the Constitutional Court Alvina Gyulumyan told Pastinfo.

In regard to the statement that the Prosecutor General’s Office issued through the mass media on October 1-2, I deem it necessary to inform the public that, on June 5-6, 2019, certain people, in regard to the disrespectful attitude towards and the offensive remarks and threats against me as a judge of the Constitutional Court, based on the report filed by the Staff of the Constitutional Court, a criminal case was instituted on July 2, 2019. Upon the decision of September 18, 2019, the investigator of the Investigative Division of the Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts of the Investigation Department of Yerevan terminated the proceedings of the case and decided not to carry out criminal prosecution against an unknown person under a particular article of the Criminal Code of Armenia. I’m not going to touch upon the substantiations of the mentioned decision because the time limit prescribed by law for the appeal has not expired. Nevertheless, I would like to inform that I haven’t given a testimony or explanation stating that the threats and offensive remarks weren’t against me as a judge of the Constitutional Court,” Gyulumyan’s statement reads.

During a protest held near the Constitutional Court, protesters pushed and shoved and made offensive remarks addressed to judge of the Constitutional Court Alvina Gyuluyan, and yesterday the Prosecutor General’s Office declared that institution of the criminal case was rejected on the ground of absence of corpus delicti.