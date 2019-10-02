Armenia SME Development Sub-Council holds session

Upon the minister’s recommendation, it was decided to touch upon the presented issues within the scope of discussions on them in alternative formats as well…

Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan today chaired a regular session of the Sub-Council of the Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Development Council of Armenia.

The minister greeted the participants of the session and underscored the importance of meetings in the format of public-private partnership.

The issues hindering the operation of entrepreneurial entities — identified and compiled based on the results of several meetings held by the Ministry of Economy of Armenia with representatives of the private sector within the scope of public-private partnership — were touched upon during the session.

Several issues related to the legislative regulations hindering business (raised by the representatives of the office for support to business funded by the Protection of Taxpayers NGO and Citizen-Taxpayer-Business law-defense organization and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which are members of the Council), as well as several issues related to tax administration were also discussed.