UATE partners with Google to sponsor WCIT 2019 tickets for 15 Armenian students (PHOTO)

Yerevan – Google has graciously offered to sponsor entry tickets to WCIT 2019 for 15 deserving Armenian students. Alexander Yesayan, WCIT 2019 Organizing Committee President and chairman of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) welcomed Google’s step, and pledged to match this commitment, bringing the total number of WCIT 2019 admissions awarded to students 30.

The tickets will be awarded to the first 30 qualified applicants. On October 3 at 9AM, the WCIT 2019 Facebook page will announce the application, where applicants will be asked to give their name, last name, and other information and attach a passport copy and proof of current enrollment in school.

“UATE truly appreciates the importance of education and industry exposure for preparing Armenia’s next generation of tech professionals. Previously, the WCIT 2019 organizing committee awarded 100 free tickets to the best students of Armenian universities that specialize in IT, Engineering and Natural Sciences,” said UATE Chair Alexander Yesayan.

Lecturers, students, and academics have exclusive opportunities for participation in WCIT 2019.

Mr. Yesayan was personally on sight at the Demirchyan Complex to oversee the final preparations for WCIT 2019. Images from the venue are available on the WCIT 2019 Flickr account.

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).