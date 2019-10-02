Ministry of Education and Science: There is problem in Armenia with storage of exhibits, artifacts in museum funds

There is a problem in Armenia related to the storage of exhibits and artifacts in museum collections, said the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan at the Armenian parliament on Wednesday.

An important problem, he said, remains the issue of storage of materials discovered during archaeological excavations or at historical and cultural monuments, as there are still gaps in the regulations.

“We simply do not have appropriate storage facilities,” Harutyunyan noted adding that there is a need for an integrated approach to solving problems and a complete update of the infrastructures of museums and foundations, as well as the creation of new ones. “This year, funds have also been allocated to ensure proper storage conditions for paintings and other museum exhibits, in particular, for the ventilation system in the National Art Gallery. But we intend to quickly deal with the issue of funds, since there have already been registered cases of serious damage to the exhibits stored there, ”he said.

Harutyunyan said that today an inventory of museum funds is being carried out, but the process is being delayed due to problems with digitization.