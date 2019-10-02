Vice Speaker: Armenian government discusses financing of Sisian-Kajaran road section with EU, EBRD

The Armenian government is discussing the financing of a section of the Sisian-Kajaran road, located on the North-South highway, with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Union, said Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan at a meeting of the Armenian Parliament on Wednesday.

According to him, they are negotiating with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and with the European Union on the construction of a section of the Sisian-Kajaran road.

“At the moment, the issue of financing the Sisian-Kajaran road section is being discussed, and in the near future we will have some clarity regarding this section of the road,” he said.