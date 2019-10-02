Armenian minister Papikyan leaves for Russia

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan has left for a three-day working visit to Russia, the ministry’s press service reported.
The Minister will participate in the Russian Energy Week international conference in Moscow on October 2-5. The conference was organized by the Russian government under the leadership of the Russian Energy Ministry.
The forum will be a platform to discuss the challenges of the energy sector and current development issues. Topics related to electricity, gas, petroleum products, nuclear energy, energy saving and energy efficiency will be discussed during the conference.