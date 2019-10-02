Deputy PM receives outgoing ADB Armenia Resident Mission Country Director

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan today received outgoing Country Director of the Armenia Resident Mission of the Asian Development Bank Shane Rosenthal. Newly appointed Country Director Paolo Spantigati was also attending the meeting.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude to Shane Rosenthal for the work done during his term of office in Armenia and stressed that, under his leadership, the relations between Armenia and the ADB Armenia Resident Mission have actively grown and are currently at a rather high level.

The Deputy Prime Minister greeted the newly appointed Country Director and voiced hope that the activities would continue in the same way.

Shane Rosenthal expressed gratitude to the Deputy Prime Minister for the appreciation and sincere cooperation, and Paolo Spantigati assured that he would put in all of his efforts to ensure effective implementation of the joint programs.

The interlocutors discussed the main areas of Armenia’s development strategy and the key sectors for cooperation with the ADB.