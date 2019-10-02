News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 02
USD
476.16
EUR
519.92
RUB
7.28
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.16
EUR
519.92
RUB
7.28
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenian PM is unhappy with anti-corruption fight level
Armenian PM is unhappy with anti-corruption fight level
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that before leaving for the United States he convened a meeting to once again fix the problems in the fight against corruption. 

His remarks came Wednesday at the Armenian parliament.

The prime minister noted that he had several times over the past 7-8 months had stated that he was dissatisfied with the scale and results of the fight against corruption.

“And the meeting, in fact, was a continuation of this logic. Since the legal system has undergone significant and tangible personnel changes, a problem has arisen. We fixed these problems and went further,” he noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos