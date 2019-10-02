News
Armenia MOD: Chief of Armenian army's general staff visits 3rd military formation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan today visited the command point of the third military formation within the framework of the strategic military exercises, as reported the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

The chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces learned about the decisions adopted by the commander of the military formation and was introduced to the activities that have been carried out and the course of implementation of the set tasks.
