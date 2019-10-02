Armenia PM on problems at Upper Lars checkpoint

The problems that regularly arise at the Upper Lars border checkpoint can be solved within the scope of the ideology of the Eurasian Economic Union. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared at the National Assembly today.
According to him, there are traffic jams stretching for kilometers at the border checkpoint for over a week, and freight forwarders declare that the problems arose when penalties were set when there was more weight.
“Within the scope of the Eurasian Economic Union, it is necessary to make decisions that will allow ensuring free move of freight forwarders through the Upper Lars checkpoint with the same logic that underlies the ideology of the organization,” Pashinyan declared. According to him, alternative opportunities for ensuring normal cargo transportation between Russia and Armenia are under consideration.