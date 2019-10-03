Trump declares press “crazy”

US President Donald Trump declared the press “crazy” on Wednesday, denying a report that he requested deadly and extravagant deterrents—including a moat with alligators and snakes—along the southern border, Fox News reported.

“Now the press is trying to sell the fact that I wanted a Moat stuffed with alligators and snakes, with an electrified fence and sharp spikes on top, at our Southern Border,” he tweeted. “I may be tough on Border Security, but not that tough. The press has gone Crazy. Fake News!”

The president was disputing a New York Times report that claimed his officials denied requests to install, among other things, flesh-piercing spikes, an electrified wall, and soldiers who would shoot rock-throwing migrants.

The Times journalists said that their report was based on interviews with “more than a dozen White House and administration officials directly involved” in discussions on migrants that took place at the time.