Armenia PM: Issue of eliminating more than 60 obstacles included in EAEU agenda
Armenia PM: Issue of eliminating more than 60 obstacles included in EAEU agenda
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The issue of eliminating more than 60 obstacles was included in the agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union, and they will be eliminated step-by-step and through combined efforts. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to a question from deputy of the My Step parliamentary faction Victor Yengibaryan.

The deputy particularly stated that the issues of the Eurasian Economic Union also need to be solved by Armenia.

“Citizens often complain that there are corruption risks and problems with coordination of legal acts during the export of products,” Yengibaryan said and asked the Prime Minister what steps will be taken during the Armenian chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union.

The Prime Minister noted that a year has passed since the Eurasian Economic Commission established that there are more than 60 obstacles facing the Eurasian Economic Union.

“Those obstacles are linked to legislation and regulations. They shouldn’t be part of the general logic of the Eurasian Economic Union, but they still exist. It is the bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union that declare that these issues haven’t been completely solved. Those 60 obstacles have been included in the agenda, and we will overcome them step-by-step,” he said, adding that it is impossible to eliminate them at once since the laws of different countries need to be harmonized.
Հայերեն and Русский
