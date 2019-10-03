Newspaper: Armenia former authorities’ representatives sent to PACE

YEREVAN. – Former Armenian authorities’ representatives Davit Harutyunyan and Arpine Hovhannisyan have left for Strasbourg, France, Hraparak (Square) newspaper reported.
“Members of Armenia’s delegation saw them interacting with foreign delegates to PACE [(Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe)].
“We were unable to find out on what matter the representatives of the former authorities were sent to PACE, but the [Armenian parliament majority] My Step [faction] delegates simply ‘felt ill’ seeing the former ones at PACE, especially since the representatives of the [incumbent] authorities today will cut their visit [to Strasbourg] short and return to Armenia, as the parliament will consider the matter of terminating the powers of CC [(Constitutional Court)] President Hrayr Tovmasyan, and the whole [My Step] team needs to take part in the [respective] voting [in parliament],” Hraparak wrote.