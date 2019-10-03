Iraqi PM declares curfew in Baghdad

A curfew has been declared in Baghdad on Thursday from 05:00 am amid ongoing unrest in the Iraqi capital for the second day, Reuters reported referring to a statement of Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.
“Statement from the commander-in-chief of the armed forces: all vehicles and individuals are totally forbidden to move in Baghdad as of 5 am today, Thursday, and until further notice,” Abdul Mahdi said in a statement.
The presence of civilians and vehicles on the streets of Baghdad will be completely prohibited from the indicated time until further orders, TASS reported.