Armenia’s Pashinyan to Merkel: Germany is our reliable partner
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany on the latter’s National Day, the German reunification.

The message notes, in particular, that Armenia attaches great importance to the consistent development and deepening of relations with Germany.

Pashinyan added that today Armenia is on the path of reforms that are full of challenges in whose surmounting the assistance by Armenia’s partners is underscored to a great extent, and, in this regard, Germany is a reliable partner of Armenia, a firm supporter of democratic reforms, and a promoter of the expansion of Armenia-European Union collaboration.
