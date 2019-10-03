News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 03
USD
476.16
EUR
519.92
RUB
7.28
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.16
EUR
519.92
RUB
7.28
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Sarkissian to Steinmeier: Armenia attaches great importance to continued development of relations with Germany
Sarkissian to Steinmeier: Armenia attaches great importance to continued development of relations with Germany
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany on the latter’s National Day, the German Unity Day.

The message notes, in particular, that Armenia attaches great importance to the continued development of relations with Germany, these relations are expanding, and the two countries have been able to establish effective cooperation in virtually all domains of mutual interest.

Sarkissian added that they laud Germany’s continued assistance to Armenia’s socioeconomic development, democratic reforms, and the consistent deepening of Armenia-European Union cooperation.

Also, the Armenian President expressed the hope that, with joint efforts , they will maintain the positive dynamics of the development of Armenian-German relations—and for the benefit of the two peoples.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos