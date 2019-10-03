Armenia to start unprecedented 40-day military trainings for reservists on October 20

YEREVAN. – At its Cabinet session on Thursday, the government of Armenia announced military training sessions for reservists, from October 20 to November 30.

Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan presented this matter. He noted that these military trainings will involve 316 civilians from the rank-and-file, sub-officer, and officer personnel of these reservists.

The adoption of the respective draft decision is conditioned on the need for conducting training sessions to improve the military skills of these reservists.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, for his part, stated that these are planned events.

“Yes, we have said that the military exercises that are being conducted are of unprecedented dimension,” he said. “But it’s not linked to a change in external conjuncture; it’s linked to a change in a certain way of working. Nothing has changed in the situation we all know. We haven’t had this dimension of mobilization.”