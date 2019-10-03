Hakob Vardanyan receives delegation of representatives of US Department of Energy

Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Hakob Vardanyan received a delegation of representatives from the US Department of Energy.
Welcoming the members of the delegation, Deputy Minister Vardanyan highlighted the importance to the implementation of bilateral steps aimed at developing cooperation in the field of nuclear energy between Armenia and the US.
The members of the delegation expressed gratitude for the reception and noted that the American side is interested in deepening cooperation with Armenia in the field of energy, as well as issues of safe operation of nuclear energy.
Issues related to the safe operation of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant, the construction of a small photovoltaic power plant, a program of radioactive waste management measures and the possibility of American support were discussed during the meeting.
H. Vardanyan noted that the Armenian side is interested in the prospect of building a small modular reactor of American production.
The sides also touched upon the organizational issues related to the Nuclear Energy Security Council under the PM, exchanged views on the possibilities of developing cooperation in programs of mutual interest.