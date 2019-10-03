News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 03
USD
476.16
EUR
519.92
RUB
7.28
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.16
EUR
519.92
RUB
7.28
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenian parliament messes up with dates and invites CC head at commission meeting month later
Armenian parliament messes up with dates and invites CC head at commission meeting month later
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

On his Facebook page, the head of the apparatus of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Edgar Ghazaryan elaborated on the information about the incorrect date of the invitation of the head of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan to the meeting of the National Assembly.

An invitation was received at the parliament, signed by the chair of the Parliamentary Committee on State and Legal Affairs, Vladimir Vardanyan to invite the CC head on October 24, although the meeting was held on September 24, Ghazaryan said. 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos