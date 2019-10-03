Armenian parliament messes up with dates and invites CC head at commission meeting month later

On his Facebook page, the head of the apparatus of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Edgar Ghazaryan elaborated on the information about the incorrect date of the invitation of the head of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan to the meeting of the National Assembly.
An invitation was received at the parliament, signed by the chair of the Parliamentary Committee on State and Legal Affairs, Vladimir Vardanyan to invite the CC head on October 24, although the meeting was held on September 24, Ghazaryan said.