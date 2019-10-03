France ambassador to Armenia supports Armenian ex-justice minister

The France Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte supports Armenian ex-justice minister Arpine Hovhannisyan, who yesterday was insulted by the member of the ruling My step faction Andranik Kocharyan.
Ambassador Lacôte made a Facebook post sharing Armenian Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan's statement on the situation occured.
According to the envoy, in response to the incitement to hatred against women politicians, the Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan gave a healthy and necessary response.
Chair of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of Armenia Andranik Kocharyan, commented on one of the recent interviews of former Justice Minister Arpine Hovhannisyan.
“Arpine Hovhannisyan, being the former Minister of Justice, instead of investing resources in the return of escaped comrades to Armenia, is busy disseminating absurd, unsubstantiated statements,” he said.