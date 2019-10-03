Expert: Putin, Rouhani’s participation in Eurasian Union summit will not create problems for Armenia in US relations

The participation of Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will not create problems for Armenia in relations with the United States, Iranian expert Gohar Iskandaryan told reporters on Thursday.
According to her, in the US they understand the interests of Armenia in the conditions of closed borders.
“In addition, Pashinyan’s statement that the discussions were held in order not to harm the natural process of developing relations with third countries is also important,” the Iranian said.
Iskandaryan added that the tense situation in the region between Iran and Saudi Arabia, as well as the tensions in Iran due to the arrest of his brother Rouhani, set the Tehran authorities to record successes in foreign policy.
“This was done through participation in the Eurasian Economic Union summit. Rouhani again used this site to express his position on the Gulf of Hormuz, ”she emphasized.
As reported earlier, meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council was held in Yerevan on Tuesday. Along with Eurasian Economic Union leader, the President of Moldova as the head of the observer state, as well as guests of honor - the President of Iran and the Prime Minister of Singapore participated in the meeting.