PM says due to anti-corruption strategy, Armenian NSS to be stronger structure

With the adoption of the draft anti-corruption strategy of Armenia, the National Security Service will become a stronger structure, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

His remarks came at a discussion of the draft anti-corruption strategy at the Armenian government meeting on Thursday.

According to the Armenian PM, national security should be the backbone of the security of the people.

“With this project, the NSS will seriously strengthen and will have much more important levers in terms of national security and the prevention of threats,” said Pashinyan, adding that the police will also strengthen in terms of ensuring public safety.

The Emergencies Minister, Felix Tsolakyan, in his turn, noted that anti-corruption activities should be far from the NSS, and this service will really strengthen with this step.

Pashinyan, in response, assured that when the task was set to intensify the fight against corruption, the focus was on the NSS, but this does not mean that other functions are forgotten.