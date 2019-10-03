News
Prosperous Armenia Party intends to create committee to check activities of mining enterprises
Prosperous Armenia Party intends to create committee to check activities of mining enterprises
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Prosperous Armenia Party has proposed the creation of a committee of inquiry in parliament, for the consideration of which the government would transmit data on financial reports and investments in mining enterprises, said Prosperous Armenia Party MP Sergey Bagratyan.

According to him, the number of members of the committee will be determined by parliament, while they propose to include 18 MPs in the committee.

So, according to him, it is proposed to form a temporary structure for a period of six months and a budget of AMD 100 million.

The committee, according to the MP, should have the right to demand and receive reports from the executive branch, and documents on the work of mines, and to receive expert opinions. The initiators also want to invite relevant officials to meetings.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
