Stepanakert: Situation on contact line is better than year ago

In general, the situation on the contact line between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, when compared with what happened a year or two ago, not to mention the April war, is now more stable, said Deputy Head of the Artsakh President’s Office - Head of the Main Information Department of the President’s Office, David Babayan, commenting on the State Commission of Azerbaijan.
His remarks came in response to comment by the request of the Armenian News - NEWS.am on the situation on the contact line.
According to him, fewer provocations and ceasefire violations.
“Although the last month or two, violations and attempts at sabotage and reconnaissance breakthroughs have become more frequent. All of them are effectively stopped by the forces of the Artsakh Defense Army and prevented,” he added.