News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 03
USD
476.16
EUR
519.92
RUB
7.28
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.16
EUR
519.92
RUB
7.28
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Stepanakert: Situation on contact line is better than year ago
Stepanakert: Situation on contact line is better than year ago
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In general, the situation on the contact line between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, when compared with what happened a year or two ago, not to mention the April war, is now more stable, said Deputy Head of the Artsakh President’s Office - Head of the Main Information Department of the President’s Office, David Babayan, commenting on the State Commission of Azerbaijan.

His remarks came in response to comment by the request of the Armenian News - NEWS.am on the situation on the contact line.

According to him, fewer provocations and ceasefire violations. 

“Although the last month or two, violations and attempts at sabotage and reconnaissance breakthroughs have become more frequent. All of them are effectively stopped by the forces of the Artsakh Defense Army and prevented,” he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Contract soldier injured at Azerbaijani-Armenian border
The soldier was taken to Noyemberyan Medical Center…
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 150 times in passing week
The Defense Army, however, confidently oversees the air and land borders of Artsakh…
 Karabakh Defense Army downs Azerbaijan drone (PHOTOS)
It was conducting a reconnaissance flight…
 Armenia MOD on Azerbaijan military infiltration attempt into Karabakh: Something very strange has happened
I cannot say what the “activeness” by Azerbaijan is due to, the minister said…
 Karabakh presidential adviser: One hit by our position-holders was Azerbaijan special brigade soldier (PHOTOS)
The subversive attack was entrusted to the military servicemen of this very brigade…
 Azerbaijan hurries to “explain”: Dead soldier was lost, not involved in sabotage attempt against Karabakh
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense noted that…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos