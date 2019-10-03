News
Committee chair: Difference in natural gas price throughout Armenia raises questions
Committee chair: Difference in natural gas price throughout Armenia raises questions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The difference in the price of natural gas throughout Armenia raises questions, Gegham Gevorgyan, chair of the state committee for the protections of the economic competition told reporters on Thursday at the Armenian government.

According to him, market research is ongoing and new experts have been already involved. 

“We need to understand how it turns out that in one province of Armenia the price of gas is set at the same level, and in another region the price is completely different. It is necessary to conduct research and identify the causes,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
