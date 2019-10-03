WCIT 2019 organizers publish list of students winning tickets to attend the forum

WCIT 2019 organizers published the list of students who won WCIT tickets.
On October 3 at 9AM, the WCIT 2019 Facebook page announced the application.
“Just a blink of an eye and we've got the list of the participants winning the giveaway. It’s so exciting for us that so many young talents are interested in the biggest IT Congress of the year!
Congratulations to the first 30 applicants who won the giveaway. See the list in the picture to find out if you made it.
P.S. If you're one of the lucky winners, keep your phone at hand - we'll get in touch with you shortly,” a message of WCIT website reads.
Google has graciously offered to sponsor entry tickets to WCIT 2019 for 15 deserving Armenian students. Alexander Yesayan, WCIT 2019 Organizing Committee President and chairman of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) welcomed Google’s step, and pledged to match this commitment, bringing the total number of WCIT 2019 admissions awarded to students 30.